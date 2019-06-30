We’ve all had it happen: You hear about a book and go to your local library to find it, but dozens of people are ahead of you on the waitlist. Don’t fret! In this weekly column, Pima County Public Library staff let us in on some high-demand titles and suggest others to try while you wait!
Waiting for: Dorothea Benton Frank’s ”Queen Bee”
Try:
Rochelle Alers’ ”Sanctuary Cove”
Barbara Kingsolver’s ”Animal Dreams”
Waiting for: Mark R. Levin’s ”Unfreedom of the Press”
Try:
Michael Schudson’s ”Why Journalism Still Matters”
Matt Bai’s ”All the Truth is Out”
Waiting for: Mary Beth Keane’s ”Ask Again, Yes”
Try:
Howard A. Norman’s ”Next Life Might Be Kinder”
Roberto Bolano’s ”The Savage Detectives”
Waiting for: William H. McRaven’s ”Sea Stories”
Try:
Mark L. Donald’s ”Battle Ready”
Gayle Tzemach Lemmon’s ”Ashley’s War”
Waiting for: Mary Kay Andrews’ ”Sunset Beach”
Try:
Nancy Thayer’s ”Island Girls”
Susan Mallery’s ”The Girls of Mischief Bay”