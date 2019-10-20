We’ve all had it happen: You hear about a book and go to your local library to find it, but dozens of people are ahead of you on the waitlist. Don’t fret! Pima County Public Library staff let us in on some high-demand titles and suggest others to try while you wait.
Waiting for: Chanel Miller’s “Know My Name”
Try:
Alison Bechdel’s “Fun Home: A Family Tragicomic”
Jon Krakauer’s “Missoula: Rape and the Justice System in a College Town”
Waiting for: Ta-Nehisi Coates’ “The Water Dancer”
Try:
Octavia E. Butler’s “Kindred”
Colson Whitehead’s “The Underground Railroad”
Waiting for: Donna Tartt’s “The Goldfinch”
Try:
David Mitchell’s “The Thousand Autumns of Jacob De Zoet”
Tom Rachman’s “The Rise & Fall of Great Powers”
Waiting for: Demi Moore’s “Inside Out: A Memoir”
Try:
Andre Iguodala’s “The Sixth Man: A Memoir”
Sally Field’s “In Pieces”
Waiting for: Simon Winchester’s “The Professor and the Madman”
Try:
Harold Schechter’s “The Mad Sculptor”
Skip Hollandsworth’s “The Midnight Assassin”