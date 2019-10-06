We’ve all had it happen: You hear about a book and go to your local library to find it, but dozens of people are ahead of you on the waitlist. Don’t fret! In this weekly column, Pima County Public Library staff let us in on some high-demand titles and suggest others to try while you wait!
Waiting for: James Patterson’s ”Killer Instinct”
Try:
Tami Hoag’s ”The Boy”
Michael Connelly’s ”Dark Sacred Night”
Waiting for: Susan Wigg’s ”The Oysterville Sewing Circle”
Try:
Barbara Delinsky’s ”Escape”
Laura Dave’s ”Eight Hundred Grapes”
Waiting for: Sarah M. Broom’s ”The Yellow House”
Try:
Tracy K. Smith’s ”Ordinary Light”
Jacqueline Woodson’s ”Brown Girl Dreaming”
Waiting for: Malcolm Gladwell’s ”Talking to Strangers”
Try:
Brian Grazer’s ”Face to Face”
Waiting for: Chandler Baker’s ”Whisper Network”
Try:
Amy Gentry’s ”Last Woman Standing”
Alafair Burke’s ”The Wife”