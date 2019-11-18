Big Freedia

Big Freedia, who comes through the Rialto this Friday, Nov. 22, is widely considered to be the undisputed Queen of New Orleans bounce music.

But the 6-foot-2 hip-hop artist, real name Freddie Ross, found a new claim to fame over the summer: inspiration for a Ben & Jerry’s ice cream flavor.

Freedia and her team were contacted by the popular ice cream company after Freedia created her own flavor of mock Ben & Jerry’s ice cream and posted the process to her Instagram account.

Ben & Jerry’s reached out and subsequently partnered with Big Freedia to create the flavor, Bouncing Beignets, which they served exclusively at a New Orleans release party in July.

You won’t find Bouncing Beignets on Tucson store shelves, but you will find Freedia and her undeniably high-energy bounce music at the Rialto, Friday.

Freedia is touring off of her debut, five-track EP, “3rd Ward Bounce,” which, among other hits, includes the track “Karaoke,” featuring singer-songwriter, Lizzo.

Boyfriend opens the 8 p.m. show. Tickets are $26 through the Rialto box office, 740-100 or rialtotheatre.com.

