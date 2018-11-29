FESTIVAL AND ACTIVITIES
HSSA's Holiday Spaycation — Humane Society of Southern Arizona Spay/Neuter Clinic, 635 W. Roger Road. All month dog spays will be $25 with a $5 e-collar. Dogs must be female, three months to three years of age and less than 60 lbs. Call for an appointment. Through Dec. 31. $30. 881-0321. hssaz.org.
Lights of the World Tucson — Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way. Over 45 displays, six million lights, and free carnival rides. 5-10 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Through Jan. 2. $24.99. 1-602-252-6771. tucson.lightsoftheworldus.com.
Boy Scout Troop 770 Christmas Tree Sale — McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109 Family Home, 15921 S. Houghton Road, Corona de Tucson. A nice selection of beautiful trees offered at varying prices. Proceeds benefit American Legion Post 109 sponsored Boy Scout Troop 770's numerous scouting endeavors including sending these fine young Americans to summer camp. 2-8 p.m. Dec. 7; Noon-6 p.m. Dec. 9; 8-10 p.m. Dec. 8. Through Dec. 23. $100. 484-4340.
Luminaria Nights — Presidio San Agustin del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave. La Cocina and Old Town Artisans will stay open late for dinner and shopping. 4-7:30 p.m. Dec. 7. $5. 837-8119. tucsonpresidio.com.
Holiday Nights at Tohono Chul — Tohono Chul Park, 7366 N. Paseo del Norte. Stroll along paths garlanded with over a million twinkling lights while musicians and artists perform throughout the Gardens. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 7, 8, 14 and 15. $16. 742-4655. tohonochulpark.org.
BWPC Annual Holiday Bazaar Extraordinaire — Dunbar Pavilion, 325 W. Second St. Afrikana dance and drum circles, guest artists, face painting, karate, yoga, henna designs, crafts, books and more. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 8; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 9. $5. 628-7785. facebook.com.
Classic Car Show — Little Anthony's Diner, 7010 E. Broadway. Food, music, cars. All ages. 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. Dec. 8. Free. 296-0456. thegaslighttheatre.com.
2nd Saturdays Downtown — Downtown Tucson, 125 E. Congress St. Local musicians, street performers, artisans and food vendors. 2-9 p.m. Dec. 8. Free. 203-9835. 2ndsaturdaysdowntown.com.
Luminaria Night — Presidio San Agustin del Tucson Museum. Luminarias, Carrillo School's Las Posadas Procession, The Night Before Christmas read in Spanish and English, cookie decorating, live entertainment and more. 4-7:30 p.m. Dec. 8. $5. 837-8119. tucsonpresidio.com.
GPD Polar Express Holiday Open House — Gadsden Pacific Division Toy Train Operating Museum, 3975 N. Miller Ave. Visit Santa, write a letter and send it to the North Pole, hot chocolate and kettle corn in your pajamas and watch the "Polar Express" movie. Ride the train, drawings, face painting and crafts. 5-9 p.m. Dec. 8. Free. 888-2222.
La Fiesta de Guadalupe — DeGrazia Gallery in the Sun, 6300 N. Swan Road. Celebrating Mexico's patron saint with outdoor mariachi and folklorico groups, Degrazia's spanish guitar band, Yaqui Deer Dance ceremony, pinatas filled with treats, regional food, and art vendors. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 9. Free. 299-9191. degrazia.org.
Reel Tucson Christmas — The Screening Room, 127 E. Congress St. Open mic night for local filmmakers. Holiday themed films. 7-9:30 p.m. Dec. 13. $5. 882-0204. stradacompany.org.
Auxiliary Fish Fry — McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109 Family Home. Fried or baked fish, taters, slaw, home made cobbler and beverage. $5 child's plate. Smoke free, child friendly dining room. Proceeds benefit community and veterans. 5-7 p.m. Dec. 14. $9. 762-5652. post109.org.