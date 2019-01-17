KIDS STUFF
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Kids Create — University of Arizona: Poetry Center, 1508 E. Helen St. Workshops, music and activities for kids. Babies to 10 years old with an adult. 10 a.m.-noon. Jan. 26. 626-3765. poetry.arizona.edu.
Magical Unicorn Party — Color Me Mine Tucson, Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway. Dress in whatever makes you feel magical and paint a unicorn, unicorn crafts and cookie decorating. 10 a.m.-noon. Jan. 26. $40. 790-1100. tucson.colormemine.com.
Family Storytime: Brain Boosters and Storytelling — Sam Lena-South Public Library, 1607 S. Sixth Ave. Discover how to help a child learn and succeed in life with the co-creator of the bilingual book series "Sam the Ant" Enrique C. Feldman. 11 a.m.-noon. Jan. 26. 594-5265. pima.bibliocommons.com.
Block Party — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Play with Lego and Duplo bricks and build something with a different theme each week. Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult. 4-5 p.m. Tuesdays. 594-5420.
Sleepaway Camp Information Night for Families — Homewood Suites by Hilton, St. Philip's Plaza, 4250 N. Campbell Ave. The Director of Friendly Pines Camp, Kevin Nissen, will offer an informative and helpful presentation and discuss all the emotional and physical benefits that children experience when they attend a summer sleepaway camp. Gifts and door prizes. Refreshments will be served. Ages 6-13. 7-8:30 p.m. Jan. 30. 1-928-445-2128. friendlypines.com.