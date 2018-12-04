COMEDY
Family Friendly Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway. Taking suggestions from the audience, performers create games and scenes right off the top of their heads. Nonprofit 501c3, tax deductible donations appreciated. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturdays. $8. 289-8076.
Free Form Friday — Unscrewed Theater. Long form short form and musical comedy. Every show is different. Ages 17 and up. 501c3. 9-10:30 p.m. Dec. 14. Free. 289-8076.
House Team Double Feature — Unscrewed Theater. “Leaky Faucets” and “Comic Chaos” perform long form Improv Comedy based on audience suggestions. Ages 17 and up. 9-10:15 p.m. Dec. 15. $8. 289-8076.
Brew Ha-Ha Comedy Showcase 3 Year Celebration — Borderlands Brewing company, 119 E. Toole. National headliners and local talent. Lineup includes: Adam Bathe, Leslie Barton, Mike Enders, Pauly Casillas. Hosted by Matt Ziemak and Rory Monserat. 8-10 p.m. Dec. 17. $5. 261-8773.
DINNER THEATER
Carnival of Illusion: An Evening of Old-World Magic — Scottish Rite Grand Parlour, 160 S. Scott Ave. Vaudeville-inspired illusion show. Ages 8 and up. 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays. $35. 615-5299.
The Dinner Detective Interactive Murder Mystery Show — Doubletree by Hilton Hotel Tucson - Reid Park, 445 S. Alvernon Way. Ages 15 and up. 6-9 p.m. Saturdays. $49.95. 1-866-496-0535.
Murder at the Cactus Casino- Interactive Murder Mystery Show — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Comedy musical murder mystery and four course meal. 6-8 p.m. Dec. 17. $39. 529-1000.
THEATER
Jingle Bell Rockin' Revue — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Belting along to favorite holiday hits with our All-Star Cast of singers and a 7-piece GMH Showband. 6-8 p.m. Dec. 13, 16, 18, 19-21; 2-4 p.m. Dec. 16, 19. Through Dec. 24. $21.95. 529-1000.
Reel Tucson Christmas — The Screening Room, 127 E. Congress St. Open mic night for local filmmakers. Holiday themed films. 7-9:30 p.m. Dec. 13. $5. 882-0204.
Scrooge — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Gaslight-style adaptation. Call for show dates and times. Through Jan. 5. $22.95. 886-9428.
Snoopy — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. Based on the beloved Peanuts comic strip by Charles Schulz. A sequel to You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 13-15, 20 and 21; 3-5 p.m. Dec. 16. Through Dec. 29. $10. 327-4242.
The Music Man — Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Ave. The irresistible musical tribute to the power of make-believe. 7:30-10 p.m. Dec. 13, 14, 19-21; 7-9:30 p.m. Dec. 16; 2-4:30 p.m. Dec. 15, 16, 19 and 20. $25. Through Dec. 30. 622-2823.
Troubadour Theatre Shakespeare Acting Class Ages 11-18 — Troubadour Theatre, 204 W. Grant Road. Students will learn acting techniques, and rehearse scenes from Shakespeare's classic plays to be performed for parents on the last day of class. Register online. 4:30-6 p.m. Dec. 13. $115. 401-4833.
A Christmas Carol and Dickens Festival — Berger Performing Arts Center, 1200 W. Speedway. Show audiences enjoy free admission to the Dickens Festival. Explore the merry old streets of London, with holiday amusement, merry merchants, jolly musicians/carolers, scrumptious food/treats, and roaming Victorian era characters. 7-10 p.m. Dec. 14 and 15; 2-4 p.m. Dec. 15 and 16. Last chance. $20. 319-0400.
Ballet Rincon: The Nutcracker Ballet — Vail Theatre of the Arts, 10701 E. Mary An Cleveland Way. Featured guest artists Rick Wamer, Ross Freeman and Marquez Johnson. Pre-show lobby performance of seasonal music by The Vail Youth Symphony, Brice Winston and more. 7-9 p.m. Dec. 14 and 15; 2-4 p.m. Dec. 15. Last chance. $18. 574-2804.
Constellations — The Community Playhouse, 1881 N. Oracle Road. Man meets woman. Maybe they fall in love, maybe they don’t, and maybe every possibility happens in every possible universe. A dreamlike story of love and quantum physics. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 14, 15 and 21; 2-4 p.m. Dec. 9 and 16. Through Dec. 23. $25. 468-6111.
Inspecting Carol by Daniel J. Sullivan — Roadrunner Theatre, 8892 E. Tanque Verde Road. A man who asks to audition at a small theater is mistaken for an informer for the National Endowment for the Arts. 7-9 p.m. Dec. 14, 15 and 21; 2-4 p.m. Dec. 16. Through Dec. 23. $20. 207-2491.
The Carpetbag Brigade: Callings — MSA Annex, 267 Avendia del Convento. Acrobatic stilt dance performance. 7-9 p.m. Dec. 14; 5:30-7 p.m. Dec. 15. $25. 1-781-492-3009.
Troubadour Theatre Acting II Class Ages 11-18 — Troubadour Theatre. Students will learn acting techniques, work on their acting skills, and rehearse a play to be performed for parents on the last day of class. Register online. 4:30-6 p.m. Dec. 14. $115. 401-4833.
Elves Gone Bad: Holiday Improvisation Theater — Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway. Santa and his elves and a Pirate put on an interactive, audience participation matinee. Good for ages 4-8. 12:30-1:30 p.m. Dec. 15 and 16. Through Dec. 23. $5. 289-8076.
Troubadour Theatre Acting I Class Ages 7-12 — Troubadour Theatre. Students will learn about acting, play theatre games, learn theatre and focus exercises, and rehearse a play to be presented to parents on the last day of class. Register at troubadourtheatre.com. Noon-1:30 p.m. Dec. 15. $115. 401-4833.
Troubadour Theatre Improv I Class Ages 7-12 — Troubadour Theatre. Students will spend class time learning and playing lots of fun improv games. Parents are invited to come watch the students play their favorite games on the last day of class. Register at troubadourtheatre.com. 10-11:30 a.m. Dec. 15. $95. 401-4833.
Troubadour Theatre Rock n Roll Class — Troubadour Theatre. Students will work on vocal and instrument skills and work in bands on songs of their choosing. Parents are invited to watch on the last day of class. Register online. 2-3:30 p.m. Dec. 15. $115. 401-4833.
Winter Advanced Circus Showcase — The Circus Academy of Tucson, 400 W. Speedway. Work by both youth and adults. 4-5 p.m. Dec. 15. $10. 1-928-814-9637.
Dungeons and Dragons Class — Troubadour Theatre. Learn strategy and theatrical role playing. No prior experience needed. Ages 10-18. 1-4 p.m. Dec. 16. $115. 401-4833.
The Music Man — Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Ave. Six-time Tony Award-winning musical comedy tribute to the power of make-believed. 7-9 p.m. Dec. 16. Through Dec. 30. $25-$90. 622-2823.
Troubadour Musical Theatre Class Ages 10-18 — Troubadour Theatre. Students will work on vocal techniques and singing skills. Students will perform a showcase of group and solo songs from Broadway musicals for parents on the last day of class. Register online. 4:30-6 p.m. Dec. 17. $65. 401-4833.
The Christmas Tree Play — Bookmans, 6230 E. Speedway. Comedy with Christmas spirit. E-mail eastevents@bookmans.com to reserve a seat. 6-7 p.m. Dec. 21. Free. 748-9555.