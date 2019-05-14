All events are free or included in the cost of admission unless otherwise noted.
Sunday
Don Guerra Bread Making 101 Class — Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane. Part discussion and part hands on, this class will have participants baking and sharing their new bread skills with friends and family. Proceeds donated to Mission Garden. Lunch and snacks will be provided. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. May 19. $155. 955-5200.
Gather A Vintage Market — 657 W. St. Mary's Road. May theme: A Breath of Spring. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. May 19. 878-7215.
Monday
Master Gardeners: Heat Proofing Your Garden — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. Presented by a Master Gardener from the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension. For adults. 1-2:30 p.m. May 20. 594-5200.
Wednesday
Mission Garden — 946 W. Mission Lane. A living agricultural museum of Sonoran Desert-adapted heritage fruit-trees, traditional heirloom crops, and edible native plants. 8 a.m.-noon. May 22-25. Donations accepted. 955-5200.
Board Painting Workshops — Color Me Mine Tucson: Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway. Choose a design, stencil provided. Class includes all materials. Register in advance. 1-3 p.m. May 22. $25. 790-1100.
Thursday
Yarnivores — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Bring a brown-bag dinner and join a group devoted to yarn art. 6-7 p.m. May 23. 594-5420.
Friday
Antique, Vintage, and Collectable Book Fair — Foothills Mall, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd. Antique, vintage, and collect-able book fair benefiting Tell Me A Good Story educational nonprofit. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. May 24 and 25. 975-2904.
Friday Fun Knitters — Foothills Mall Food Court, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd. Knit or crochet while making new friends. All skill levels welcome. 10-11:30 a.m. May 25. 743-5273.