Leonor Xóchitl Pérez

Leonor Xóchitl Pérez has spent much of her life researching women in mariachi. She has curated an exhibit, “Trailblazing Women of Mariachi Music” in conjunction with Arizona Theatre Company’s production of “American Mariachi.” It includes photos, film artifacts and women's mariachi suits.

Catch it at the Sosa Carrillo House, 151 S. Granada Ave., March 8 to May 5.

Pérez, who founded the Mariachi Women’s Festival in 2013, is bringing the event to Tucson. The Mariachi Women’s Festival is slated for 7:30 p.m. May 4, at the Tucson Convention Center's Leo Rich Theatre. It will feature the Los Angeles-based and two-time Grammy Award winning Mariachi Divas, Mariachi Rubor from Phoenix and Tucson's mariachi trailblazer, Monica Trevino. mariachiwomen.org