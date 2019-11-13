British comedian Jamali Maddix comes to Tucson Friday, Nov. 15, bringing his own brand of observational humor to the O, 2000 N. Oracle Road, from across the pond.
Maddix was born in Essex and has performed to audiences around the world, but is perhaps best known to American audiences for his 2017 series, “Hate Thy Neighbor,” on Viceland.
The program followed the comic as he documented the lives of people associated with controversial groups often tied to spreading hate.
In the United States, that included Maddix interviewing and embedding with several members of the Nationalist Socialist Movement, one of the largest neo-Nazi groups in the country.
Maddix should have an easier time when he performs for a Tucson audience at the O this Friday.
The show begins at 8 p.m. and tickets are $10 through theoracle2000.com.