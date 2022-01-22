Brush up on your American history with these books about former US presidents

“Call Us What We Carry” by Amanda Gorman. This is the first poetry collection from the young Los Angeles poet who exploded on the scene when she performed “The Hill We Climb” at President Biden’s inauguration last year. It offers a unique look at America and Americans. — Savannah Hicks

“Traitor to his Class” by H.W. Brands. Americans pay special homage to Presidents Washington and Lincoln, and rightfully so, but Franklin D. Roosevelt is right beside them in the Presidents Hall of Fame. An aristocrat by birth, Roosevelt was shunned by his own family for entering politics. Once president, all he did was guide the nation out of the Great Depression and lead it to victory in World War II. — Bruce Dinges

“Destiny of the Republic” by Candice Millard. James Madison was one of the more brilliant men ever to become president, but things didn’t go well for him right from the start. He was shot in the back by a political zealot four months after taking office. Madison survived, but his ordeal did not unite the country. To the contrary. — Tricia Clapp