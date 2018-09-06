Burt Reynolds, Dean Martin, Shirley Maclaine, Sammy Davis Jr. and Frank Sinatra in "Cannonball Run II." Photo by Arcafin V.V./Claridge Pictures Inc.

Actor Burt Reynolds, film and TV star, died Thursday at the age of 82.

He starred in Cannonball Run II, filmed at many locations around Tucson during the summer of 1983. He was joined by a host of celebrities in the movie.

Shirley MacLaine, Dean Martin, Burt Reynolds and Sammy Davis Jr. stand under a scrim watching the crews on the set as a light rain begins to fall. The movie was Cannonball Run II. Arizona Daily Star file photo taken 7/22/83 by Debra Reingold.

The campus of the Arizona State Schools for the Deaf and the Blind was a significant location, along with Old Tucson, areas of desert around town and a few bars and restaurants.

One such location was the Wagon Wheel Post Bar in Avra Valley. An off-duty sheriff's deputy, Ernest Calvillo was guarding equipment that was to be used in filming the next day along with Sgt. Craig Newburn.

The two attempted to mediate a fight outside the bar and Calvillo was shot. One of those arguing, Curtis L. Rierson, was also shot and killed. Calvillo died a few hours later.

Reynolds was not at the bar.

Reynolds also starred in the 1973 movie, The Man Who Loved Cat Dancing, which was filmed in part at Old Tucson.

Photos of Burt Reynolds through the years

 

