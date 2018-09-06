Actor Burt Reynolds, film and TV star, died Thursday at the age of 82.
He starred in
Cannonball Run II, filmed at many locations around Tucson during the summer of 1983. He was joined by a host of celebrities in the movie.
Shirley MacLaine, Dean Martin, Burt Reynolds and Sammy Davis Jr. stand under a scrim watching the crews on the set as a light rain begins to fall. The movie was Cannonball Run II. Arizona Daily Star file photo taken 7/22/83 by Debra Reingold.
ARIZONA DAILY STAR
The campus of the Arizona State Schools for the Deaf and the Blind was a significant location, along with Old Tucson, areas of desert around town and a few bars and restaurants.
One such location was the Wagon Wheel Post Bar in Avra Valley. An off-duty sheriff's deputy, Ernest Calvillo was guarding equipment that was to be used in filming the next day along with Sgt. Craig Newburn.
The two attempted to mediate a fight outside the bar and Calvillo was shot. One of those arguing, Curtis L. Rierson, was also shot and killed. Calvillo died a few hours later.
Reynolds was not at the bar.
Reynolds also starred in the 1973 movie,
The Man Who Loved Cat Dancing, which was filmed in part at Old Tucson. Photos of Burt Reynolds through the years
Burt Reynolds, Darren McGavin, Pat Crowley, Lori Nelson, 1959
The engagement of actor Burt Reynolds (second from left) to starlet Lori Nelson, left, is celebrated, Dec. 15, 1959 at a luncheon on board the Enterprise, setting for the NBC-TV series “Riverboat.” The host, Darren McGavin, busy serving salad, is the star of the series. Reynolds is the co-star. At right is Pat Crowley, a “Riverboat” guest star. The riverboat Enterprise, one of TV’s largest props, sits on a Hollywood studio lot. (AP Photo)
STR
Reynolds Shore, 1971
Actress Dinah Shore and Burt Reynolds are shown, Nov. 5, 1971 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Harold Filan)
Harold Filan
Burt Reynolds, 1971
Actor Burt Reynolds, top, and Jack Weston pose in nuns' habits for publicity stills in Boston's Public Garden, Nov. 9, 1971 where the movie, "Fuzz," is being filmed. (AP Photo/J. Walter Green)
J. Walter Green
Reynolds In London, 1972
American actor Burt Reynolds is shown in London against a backdrop of the House of Parliament, Sept. 27, 1972. (AP Photo)
Anonymous
Burt Reynolds, 1973
Burt Reynolds, right, arrives at Gila Bend court, March 14, 1973 to testify at the inquest of David Whiting. Whiting, business manager of British actress Sara H Miles, was found dead in his Gila Bend motel room on February 11. (AP Photo/Paul Shane)
Paul Shane
Reynolds, Shore, 1974
Actor Burt Reynolds escorts singer Dinah Shore to the Academy Awards in Los Angeles, April 2, 1974. (AP Photo)
Anonymous
Burt Reynolds, 1977
Actor Burt Reynolds bends to shake the paw of Sandy, a dog who has a supporting part in the Broadway musical “Annie,” based on the comic strip “Little Orphan Annie.” Reynolds was visiting backstage, Saturday, Nov. 5, 1977 in New York. (AP Photo/Ray Stubblebine)
Ray Stubblebine
Dom DeLuise, Burt Reynolds, 1977
FILE - In this Dec. 2, 1977 file photo, actor Burt Reynolds, right, pinches the cheeks of comedian Dom Deluise during a "roast" of Reynolds in Atlanta. DeLuise died in Southern California on Monday, May 4, 2009, according to his son, Michael DeLuise. He was 75. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, file)
Steve Helber
Reynolds And Friends, 1978
Burt Reynolds, who recently shaved off his moustache of 11 years on Johnny Carson's "Tonight Show," gets a laugh when two guides at the Movieland Wax Museum in Buena Park showed up with these fake ones, Oct. 7, 1978. The guides are Jane Figueroa, left, and Judy Campbell. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)
Nick Ut
CAROL BURNETT, BURT REYNOLDS, 1978
A Feb. 20,1978 photo of Carol Burnett, and Burt Reynolds at the People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles. Woman in rear is unidentified. (AP Photo/JLR)
JLR
Peoples Choice Reynolds, 1979
Burt Reynolds is shown at the People's Choice Awards, Feb. 1979. (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Radner, Reynolds, Newman, 1980
"Saturday Night Live" guest host actor Burt Reynolds, center, clowns with SNL cast members Gilda Radner, left, and Laraine Newman during a break in rehearsals for the show in New York City, Friday afternoon, April 11, 1980. (AP Photo/Suzanne Vlamis)
SUZANNE VLAMIS
BURT REYNOLDS, 1980
Actor Burt Reynolds holds the Charles Chaplin Award for excellence in entertainment April 30,1980 in Los Angeles. He accepted the award, sponsored by the UCLA Campus Events Commission before an audience of students in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Rasmussen)
RASMUSSEN
BURT REYNOLDS, 1980
Actor Burt Reynolds reflects Nov.12,1980 as he sits in his villa in Jupiter, Fla. Reynolds is carrying out a plan to help aspiring beginning actors. The previous September he endowed a charity at Florida State University's School of Theater. Two years before, he created the Burt Reynolds Foundation for Theater Training, based at his dinner theater in Jupiter. The dinner theater provides one-year courses for aspiring actors. Often the teachers are headliners who volunteer, in addition to Reynolds himself. (AP photo/Kathy Willens)
KATHY WILLENS
Burt Reynolds, 1980
Actor Burt Reynolds gives a perplexed glance to an unidentified woman in a scene from the movie "Paternity," being filmed in New York, Nov. 3, 1980. The encounter, though not beyond possibility in New York, was staged for the film. (AP Photo/Steve Sands)
Steve Sands
Burt Reynolds, Richard Pryor, 1981
Actor Burt Reynolds, right, gets a laugh from comedian Richard Pryor, left, as they watch the preliminary bouts to the Leonard-Hearns fight in Las Vegas Wednesday, Sept. 16, 1981. (AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi)
Lenny Ignelzi
Burt Reynolds, 1981
Actor Burt Reynolds becomes the 162nd Fame on the Chinese theater roster when he puts his hand and footprints in the forecourt of Mann’s Chinese theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, Sept. 24, 1981 in a ceremony preceding the world premiere of “Paternity” in which he stars. (AP Photo)
Anonymous
Gary Collins, Burt Reynolds, 1981
Actor and talk show host Gary Collins, right, reacts to a joke told on the set of “Hour Magazine” in Los Angeles during a break in taping Wednesday, July 30, 1981 with guest Burt Reynolds. Reynolds was promoting his new film Paternity. The syndicated show will air September 15. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)
Reed Saxon
Burt Reynolds, Dyan Cannon, 1984
Actor Burt Reynolds gets a hug by actress Dyan Cannon after being named Favorite Motion Picture Actor at the Tenth Annual People’s Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California Thursday, March 16, 1984. Cannon presented the award to Reynolds. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)
Nick Ut
Burt Reynolds, Loni Anderson, 1985
Actor Burt Reynolds, accompanied by actress Loni Anderson, arrives at the Touchdown Club Awards Dinner in Washington, Saturday, Jan. 12, 1985. Dan Marino, Don Shula and Eric Dickerson are among those honored by the club. (AP Photo/Lana Harris)
Lana Harris
Burt Reynolds, 1985
Burt Reynolds directing episode of “Hitchcock” for NBC directing, Sept. 27, 1985. (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Reynolds Anderson, 1989
Actor Burt Reynolds and his actress wife, Loni Anderson, arrive at the New York premiere of the film "Breaking In," Oct. 9, 1989. (AP Photo/Mario Suriani)
Mario Suriani
Burt Reynolds, 1990
Burt Reynolds August 14, 1990. (AP Photo/Julie Markes)
Julie Markes
Reynolds, 1991
Burt Reynolds, host of the 17th annual People's Choice Awards, was himself awarded with Favorite Male Performer in a New Television Series, for his role in "Evening Shade," March 12, 1991. This, Reynolds' ninth People's Choice Award, was presented to him during ceremonies in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Julie Markes)
Julie Markes
Alley, Reynolds, 1991
Kirstie Alley of "Cheers" and Burt Reynolds of "Evening Shade" share a laugh backstage at the Emmy Awards on Sunday, August 25, 1991 in Pasadena, Calif., after both won awards for best acting in a comedy series. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)
Reed Saxon
Burt Reynolds and Jay Leno, 1993
Actor Burt Reynolds, left, laughs as Jay Leno holds up one of the tabloids featuring the breaking of Reynolds and his wife, Loni Anderson, during the taping of “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” in Burbank, California on Monday, Sept. 13, 1993. (AP Photo/Wendy Perl)
Wendy Perl
Burt Reynolds, Pam Seals, 1997
Actor Burt Reynolds smiles at photographers on Wednesday, Oct. 15, 1997, arriving with his companion, Pam Seals at the premiere of New Line Cinema's "Boogie Nights" at Mann's Chinese Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles. The film chronicles the turbulent lives of those in the adult entertainment industry in the late 70s. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
REYNOLDS, 1998
Actor Burt Reynolds displays his Supporting Actor of The Year award presented him during the 24th Annual ShoWest Awards ceremony, Thursday night, March 12, 1998, in Las Vegas. Reynolds won for his work in the movie, "Boogie Nights." (AP Photo/Lennox McLendon)
LENNOX MCLENDON
REYNOLDS, 2000
Actor Burt Reynolds talks about his new movie "The Crew" and his character Joey "The Bats" Pistella from his hotel suite at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel, Aug. 20, 2000, in Miami Beach, Fla. The film opens in theaters nationwide Aug. 25, a comedy about the about aging wise guys who rediscover their zest for life. (AP Photo/Amy E. Conn)
AMY E. CONN
REYNOLDS, 2005
Burt Reynolds, right, who stars in the movie "The Longest Yard," is interviewed before the movie's premiere Thursday, May 19, 2005, in Los Angeles. Reynolds' son Quinton Reynolds is at left. (AP Photo/Danny Moloshok)
DANNY MOLOSHOK
REYNOLDS, 2005
**FILE** Actor Burt Reynolds arrives at the premiere of Dukes of Hazzard in Los Angeles in this Thursday, July 28, 2005 file photo. Some of Reynolds' memorabilia may need to find a new home to make room for a nonprofit biomedical research institute. The Jupiter, Fla. Town Council is looking to sell the Burt Reynolds & Friends Museum building to make way for the Scripps Research Institute. Institute officials say the facility will bring hundreds of scientists to the area. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, FILE)
MATT SAYLES
Burt Reynolds, 2013
Burt Reynolds accepts the alpha male award at Spike TV's Guys Choice Awards at Sony Pictures Studios on Saturday, June 8, 2013, in Culver City, Calif. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Invision/AP)
Frank Micelotta
Burt Reynolds, 2013
Burt Reynolds accepts the alpha male award at Spike TV's Guys Choice Awards at Sony Pictures Studios on Saturday, June 8, 2013, in Culver City, Calif. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Invision/AP)
Frank Micelotta
Burt Reynolds, 2015
FILe - In this Aug. 22, 2015 file photo, Burt Reynolds appears at the Wizard World Chicago Comic-Con in Chicago. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Invision/AP, File)
Barry Brecheisen
