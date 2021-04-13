Buy your childhood back at this Tucson toy show this weekend

An 18-inch Popeye the Sailor Man figure squints at Vinny Cuadrado from a shelf on a recent Thursday afternoon.

The King Features toy has been with Cuadrado since he was 4 years old. He is now 46. After his wife and kids, Popeye is one of the most important things in his life.

“My parents bought it for me,” he said. “My family knows that if the house is burning down, grab Popeye. Toys come and go, but the original stuff I owned, that stuff is is close to my heart.”

Little did Cuadrado’s parents know when they bought him Ol’ Popeye, that their son would one day become a toy collecting titan in Tucson.

When there is a mega-toy or comic collection looking for a new home, he is the one people call to buy it.

“I’ve been fortunate,” he said. “I’ve purchased thousands of toys at a time; 25,000 comic books; three truckloads of action figures.”

Cuadrado even started his own toy show, the Attack Toy & Comic Show, which returns to the Fraternal Order of Eagles Lodge No. 180, 1530 N. Stone Ave., this Saturday, April 17.