Buy your kids (and yourself) some cool collectibles at the Tucson Toy Show

The Tucson Toy Show has the distinction of being one of the last major entertainment events to happen in the city before the world shut down in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We held it the first weekend in March,” said Phoenix-based show promoter Neil Kotler, who, with his business partners, took over the toy show from the Tucson Miniature Auto Club in 2019. “A week later, things started to hit.”

Now, two years later, as COVID numbers drop across the country, the Tucson Toy Show is set to make its return to the Tucson Expo Center, Sunday, March 6.

Kotler, who runs several shows in Arizona, including Arizona Toy Con in Glendale, said organizing the event has been a rollercoaster.

“We usually start planning the show over the summer,” Kotler said. “But who the heck knew what would happen back then? Two months ago, people were wondering if omicron would be bad or not. Now, everybody and their sister has had it. We had many meetings where we would ask, ‘Should we commit?’ “