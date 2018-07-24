Have you ever wanted to go to the moon? Maybe you can.
Well, maybe not directly to the moon... but you can join fellow Tucsonans in a yearlong walk targeted at a whopping cumulative 238,000 miles — the distance to the moon.
Meet Me At Maynards, the group that meets weekly for free walks to promote a healthy lifestyle, is hosting Maynards To The Moon.
The yearlong event is slated to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Neil Armstrong's walk on the moon, on July 20, 2019.
With help of Tucsonans, the organization hopes to clock in 238,000 miles of walk and jog time between now and next year's anniversary date.
Maynards To The Moon was inspired partly by a past health campaign set by Mayor Jonathan Rothschild, which encouraged Tucsonans to walk 100 miles with the mayor, Meet Me At Maynards co-founder Randy Accetta says.
"We thought maybe we could get people to the moon if we walked enough," Accetta says. And, with the upcoming 50th anniversary of Armstrong's moon walk, the idea was brought back up.
"Meet Me At Maynards is hundreds of people, but this is an entire community effort," Meet Me At Maynards Co-founder Jannie Cox says. "We will walk 238,000 miles to the moon before that anniversary. There's no better way to celebrate this incredible anniversary than to demonstrate a healthy community."
The miles walked by those participating in the Meet Me At Maynards weekly meets will automatically be counted toward the 2019 goal. But for walks done on every other day of the week, the group is trusting that Tucsonans will log their personal mileage after registering on the free Meet Me At Maynards website.
Miles walked in local charity and community walks will also be counted in the Maynards To The Moon mission.
"I like that this is an ongoing opportunity to help Tucson become healthier," Accetta says. "I love that this gets the community moving."
"I'm most excited about gathering the community together around this effort, outside of Meet Me At Maynards," Cox says. "It's getting others involved and included, and making it a community wide effort."
The mission's progress will be periodically tracked at tucson.com/moon and in Caliente.
By this time next year, let's cross our fingers than Tucson makes it to the moon.