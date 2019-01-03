OUTDOORS AND RECREATION
All events are free or included in admission or vehicle entrance fee unless otherwise noted. Parking may be additional. Bad weather may change or cancel activity. Children must be accompanied by an adult. No pets unless otherwise specified.
Birding — Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane. Explore birds on Tucson's west side. 8-11 a.m. Jan. 10. 955-5200.
Birding — Pima County Agua Caliente Park, 12325 E. Roger Road. Take a guided walk to see a variety of birds, including waterfowl, raptors, sparrows, and many others. Loaner binoculars available. Online registration required. 8:30-10 a.m. Jan. 10 and 17. 724-5375.
Geology 402 Walk — Sabino Canyon, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road. Led by Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists, a moderate 3 mile hike that will explore faults, intrusions, boulder fields and other geologic features. 8:30-11:30 a.m. Jan. 10 and 17. 749-8700.
Historic Craft Demonstrations — Tumacácori National Historical Park, 1891 E. Frontage Road. Traditional tortilla-making on the mission grounds. January through April also include an additional craft such as paper flowers, pottery, O’odham basket weaving, or other art forms. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 10-14, and 17. 377-5060.
Calabazas and Guevavi Mission Tours — Tumacacori National Historical Park. These ruins, normally closed to the public, can be visited via special guided van and walking tours. Tours begin from the Tumacácori visitor center. Participants must be able to climb into and out of a passenger van and walk up hills on unimproved trails. Reservations required at recreation.gov. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 11. $25. 377-5060.
Stargazing — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. The Sonora Astronomical Society volunteers set up telescopes for celestial viewing and provide an introduction to the night sky. Bring a flashlight and lawn chair. 5-8 p.m. Jan. 11. Donations accepted. 724-5220.
Birding — Historic Canoa Ranch. Join birding expert Brian Nicholas to see a wide variety of sparrows, raptors, and the possibility of waterfowl on the pond. Online registration required. 8:30-10:30 a.m. Jan. 12. 724-5220.
Buffel Slayers — Catalina State Park, 11570 N. Oracle Road. Help eradicate buffelgrass from the park. Please wear long pants, sturdy shoes/boots, sun protection (hat, sunscreen, long sleeve shirt). Bring refillable water bottle, snacks, and hiking poles (optional). Provided: work gloves, digging tools, instruction. Meet at Equestrian Center parking lot. 8 a.m.-noon. Jan. 12. 628-5798.
Guided Bird Walk — Tumacacori National Historical Park. A guided walk up to 3 hours or as long as the birds are active. Suitable footwear and bring water. Binoculars available for loan. 8:30-11:30 a.m. Jan. 12. 377-5060.
History Hike — Clanton Ranch, Escapule Road, Sierra Vista. The Friends of the San Pedro River will offer a hike in history to the Clanton Ranch ruins. Learn a little of the Clanton family history and life before and after the infamous gunfight at the OK Corral. Suitable footwear and water. 1-3 p.m. Jan. 12. Donations accepted. 459-2555.
River Walk — San Pedro House, 9800 E. Highway 90, Sierra Vista. Led by he Friends of the San Pedro River. Interpretive walks. 9-11 a.m. Jan. 12. Donations appreciated. 459-2555.
Ranch Tour — Historic Canoa Ranch. A walking tour of the ranch headquarters to visit the historic buildings and corrals and exhibits of the people. 11 a.m. Jan. 12; 10 and 11 a.m. Jan. 15. 724-5220.
Petanque in the Park — Reid Park, 830 S. Country Club Road. Learn and play the French game of petanque. 2-4 p.m. Jan. 13. 664-4133.
Birding — Gabe Zimmerman Davidson Canyon Trailhead at Cienega Creek Natural Preserve, 16000 E. Marsh Station Road, Vail. A guided walk to observe the rich bird life in the desert and riparian habitats of the preserve. Online registration required. 8-10 a.m. Jan. 15. 724-5375.
Geology 401 — Sabino Canyon. An easy introductory walk led by Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists to find out what is special about the nice rocks. 8:30-11:30 a.m. Jan. 15. 749-8700.
Flora, Fauna and Fotography Walk — Sabino Canyon. Join Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists on an informative walk in the canyon. Bring binoculars and camera. 8:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Jan. 16. 749-8700.