10 things Tucson can be happy about in 2021

By this time Friday, the world will have said their goodbyes to 2020, a year that most of us, if given the chance, would be more than willing to forget.

With COVID-19 cases at all-time highs, 2021 is headed for a rocky start, but thanks to new, highly effective vaccines, health experts have predicted a return to relative normalcy by the end of summer.

While residents wait for their shots, we offer 10 things that Tucson can be happy about in 2021 (besides the vaccine).

Tucson’s biggest baby turns 1

At almost 9 months old, Reid Park Zoo’s bundle of joy, Mapenzi will turn 1 year old in April.

The elephant calf — whose name means “beloved” in Swahili, but goes by the nickname Penzi — joined the rest of the herd when she was born at Tucson’s zoo on April 6 to mom Semba. She was born in the midst of the pandemic, barring anxious Tucsonans from seeing her in person for several months.

But the zoo is now open, with strict social distancing protocols, allowing Tucsonans to admire her cuteness in person.