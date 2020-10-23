'21 Tucson Jazz Festival pushed back to March at Armory Park

The Tucson Jazz Festival lucked out in 2020. COVID-19 hit after the festival wrapped up in late January.
But with the pandemic still a threat and wanting to take no chances, festival organizers are pushing the 2021event back a couple months to late March and shrinking it from two weeks to two days.
The event on March 20-21 also will be held outdoors at Armory Park to accommodate social distancing protocols. The festival also will be live-streamed.
Reservations for tickets were opened on Friday, Oct. 23, through tucsonjazzfestival.org, with prices starting at $75 single day, $125 two-day pass for in-person, or $40 to $75 for the live stream.
The 2021 Tucson Jazz Festival, presented by longtime sponsor HSL Properties, will feature eight headliners performing back-to-back on the main stage:
• Chicago-born New Orleans-based jazz vocalist Nayo Jones (pronounced Nīyō).
• Funk band Ghost-Note.
• Cory Wong with Cody Fry.
• Swedish jazz-fusion band Dirty Loops.
• Grammy-nominated Pacific Mambo Orchestra.
• Electric jazz bassist Marcus Miller.
• Dave Grusin and Lee Ritenour.
