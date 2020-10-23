 Skip to main content
'21 Tucson Jazz Festival pushed back to March at Armory Park

The Tucson Jazz Festival lucked out in 2020. COVID-19 hit after the festival wrapped  up in late January. 

But with the pandemic still a threat and wanting to take no chances, festival organizers are pushing the 2021event back a couple months to late March and shrinking it from two  weeks to two days.

The event on March 20-21 also will be held outdoors at Armory Park to accommodate social distancing protocols. The festival also will be live-streamed.

Reservations for tickets were opened on Friday, Oct. 23, through tucsonjazzfestival.org, with prices starting at $75 single day, $125 two-day pass for in-person, or $40 to $75 for the live stream.

The 2021 Tucson Jazz Festival, presented by longtime sponsor HSL Properties, will feature eight headliners performing back-to-back on the main stage:

• Chicago-born New Orleans-based jazz vocalist Nayo Jones (pronounced Nīyō).

• Funk band Ghost-Note.

• Cory Wong with Cody Fry.

• Swedish jazz-fusion band Dirty Loops.

• Grammy-nominated Pacific Mambo Orchestra.

• Electric jazz bassist Marcus Miller.

• Dave Grusin and Lee Ritenour.

St. Paul & the Broken Bones.

Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com or 573-4642. On Twitter @Starburch

