$33K raised for struggling Southern Arizona theater artists

An effort to raise $20,000 for Southern Arizona theater artists impacted by COVID-19 was successful, surpassing its goal and bringing in $33,429.
There were 60 applicants seeking financial assistance and funds will be distributed once a grant review process is completed.
The Theater Artists Emergency Fund, sponsored by the Arizona Daily Star and conducted through the Arts Foundation for Tucson and Southern Arizona, was supported by more than 200 contributors — most from Pima County but also from across the country.
“I am so grateful for the generosity of my fellow Tucsonans whose donations show that they value the arts as much as we do at the Arizona Daily Star,” said Debbie Kornmiller, senior editor at the newspaper.
“The arts make Tucson a better place to live and to work. It’s a part of our personality that we can’t live without, and on many levels the arts make us who we are.”
Adriana Gallego, executive director of the Arts Foundation for Tucson and Southern Arizona, said it is gratifying to see the support for theater workers.
“Theater production comes together through collaborative community efforts, and our community is stepping up to support the workforce who dedicate their time to bringing our stories of humanity to life,” Gallego said.
