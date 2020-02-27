A hearty chorizo pie uses a lazy cook’s trick

It was chilly on Sunday, and after spending all morning outside, I was still trying to warm up when dinnertime rolled around. I wanted something hearty and spicy to aid that effort.
With a pound of really good chorizo and some pico de gallo on hand from El Herradero Carniceria Y Panaderia, I could simply have prepared scrambled eggs and have been done with it. But that didn’t sound very interesting.
I thought briefly about a quiche — and that’s actually where I was headed when I stepped into the kitchen. But one of the pleasures of cooking, for me at least, is the casual inspiration that comes along the way as you work away. Every foray into the kitchen can be an exercise in problem-solving if you want it to be.
A plain pastry crust seemed a little blah alongside that chorizo, and I wanted something sturdier than plain pastry. So I switched to a chili-cumin flavored cornmeal crust, which is substantially stronger. The chili powder and cumin added an extra fillip of flavor to the crust, made with Ramona Farm’s exquisite red-flecked heirloom cornmeal.
It’s an interesting dough that doesn’t perform like more familiar pie pastry. It crumbled like crazy when I tried to roll it out, but it was easy to patch holes and cracks with the bits that crumbled off. I didn’t mind manhandling the dough a bit because I wasn’t looking to preserve its flakiness.
I used a tart pan because I was more interested in the filling than the crust, and a tart pan offers a better filling-to-crust ratio than a pie pan, in my opinion. That’s usually the case, so I make more tarts than pies.
Then I set about filling that crust. I have confessed to being a lazy cook in this space before. But lazy doesn’t have to mean sub-par. Sometimes lazy can be smart.
In this case, my lazy ways — using the pico de gallo instead of taking the time to chop tomato, onion, jalapeño and cilantro — shortened the prep time for this recipe significantly. Discounting the time needed for the dough to chill before rolling it out, assembly of the pie took less than 10 minutes.
By the time I had two layers of filling in the tart pan, however, there was no room for the eggs needed to make this into a quiche. Meh. There was enough meat, cheese and vegetables to make a good pie even without the eggs.
The resulting pie was rich and satisfying and did exactly what I had hoped for it to do: It warmed me, inside and out. I think this pie would also be good for brunch, because the leftover piece I had for breakfast the next morning certainly hit the spot. And gosh, this would be good for lunch.
Chili-cornmeal crusted chorizo pie
Makes 6 to 8 servings
The “pastry” for the crust of this substantial main dish pie won’t perform like anything you’ve ever made before. Don’t worry if you have trouble rolling it out – the dough is easy to patch by pressing crumbly bits wherever you need them once the dough is in your pie or tart pan. Instructions are for making the dough in a food processor, but you can make it in a bowl if you wish.
Ingredients For the crust:
1 cup flour
½ cup cornmeal
1 tablespoon sugar
2 teaspoons cumin
1 teaspoon chili powder
½ teaspoon salt
1 stick (4 ounces) butter, chilled, cut into cubes
1 large egg yolk
1 to 3 tablespoons ice water
For the filling:
2 cups pico de gallo
1 pound chorizo
1 ½ cups shredded cheese: Cheddar, Mexican blend or a combination
Garnish: Sliced green onion
Preparation
To make the dough, place flour, cornmeal, sugar, cumin, chili powder and salt in the work bowl of a food processor fitted with the metal blade. Whiz to combine.
Add the butter and pulse to combine until the butter is worked into the flour. With the processor running, add the egg yolk. Add the ice water, one tablespoon at a time, until the dough comes together. It may be crumbly, but you should be able to pinch pieces together.
Tip the dough onto a piece of parchment or waxed paper; shape into a disk, wrap carefully, and refrigerate for 30 minutes.
While the dough chills, prepare the filling ingredients.
Tip the pico de gallo into a sieve placed over a bowl and allow it to drain.
In a heavy skillet over medium heat, cook the chorizo, breaking it into pieces as it browns. When it is fully cooked, remove the chorizo to drain on paper towels. Reserve the drippings for another use (they’re great to fry eggs in!)
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Remove the dough from the refrigerator and roll into a circle large enough to line a 10-inch tart pan or deep-dish pie pan. Use your fingers to press together any cracks and patch any holes or thin spots.
Assemble the pie as follows: Use about a third of the cheese to make a layer on the bottom of the crust. Add about half the chorizo, then half the pico de gallo. Repeat these layers, ending with a layer of cheese on top.
Bake the pie for 15 minutes. Use a spatula or pancake turner to press down the layers to compress them. Bake 15 minutes longer.
Allow the pie to cool for 15 minutes before slicing. Garnish each serving with sliced green onion.
Robin Mather is a longtime food journalist and the author of “The Feast Nearby.” Follow her blog as she writes her third book, “The Feast of the Dove,” at www.thefeastofthedove.com.