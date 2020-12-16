A piece of the 2021 Sundance Film Festival is coming to Tucson

A piece of the Sundance Film Festival is coming to Tucson with The Loft Cinema selected to serve as a Sundance Satellite Screen.
The Loft will host films outdoors and online as part of the event, which runs from Jan. 28 to Feb. 3.
Information on the lineup has not been announced.
The 2021 Sundance Film Festival is being offered digitally via a custom online platform alongside drive-ins, independent arthouses and a network of local community partnerships. All films in the program will be available online in the United States, with certain films opting for global availability.
“The core of our festival in the form of an online platform and socially distanced cinematic experiences is responsive to the pandemic and gives us the opportunity to reach new audiences, safely, where they are,” said Festival Director Tabitha Jackson. “And thanks to a constellation of independent cinema communities across the U.S., we are not putting on our festival alone.”
Each Satellite Screen venue will create and host their own events, sharing local cultural conversations with broader festival audiences, with most also screening selections from the 2021 program.
The Loft’s Open Air Cinema was the only Arizona venue selected for the 2021 festival.
For more information, head to festival.sundance.org.
