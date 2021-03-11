A retired Tucson Police officer is appearing on the Grammys Sunday

If you tune into Sunday's 63rd annual Grammys Awards show on CBS you might see a familiar face.

Retired Tucson Police Department officer-turned-actor Sean Berube has a starring role in a music video that will air during the virtual awards ceremony. And, yes, he is cast as a police officer.

Berube was limited by producers in how much he could reveal about the video, which features a Grammy-nominated rapper. The video is part of the Grammys' lineup of virtual performances by nominees since the ceremony will not have a live audience due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The video is the latest in a string of performances the father of four has taken on since he embarked on his improbable acting career almost three years ago. Late last year, Berube and his wife Annie uprooted from Tucson to the Los Angeles area with their twin toddlers; he also has two grown sons. Since the move, Berube has landed more than a dozen roles in mostly independent films as well as a recurring role in an upcoming Oxygen network crime re-enactment show set to debut later this year.