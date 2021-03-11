A retired Tucson Police officer is appearing on the Grammys Sunday

If you tune into Sunday's 63rd annual Grammys Awards show on CBS you might see a familiar face.
Retired Tucson Police Department officer-turned-actor Sean Berube has a starring role in a music video that will air during the virtual awards ceremony. And, yes, he is cast as a police officer.
Berube was limited by producers in how much he could reveal about the video, which features a Grammy-nominated rapper. The video is part of the Grammys' lineup of virtual performances by nominees since the ceremony will not have a live audience due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The video is the latest in a string of performances the father of four has taken on since he embarked on his improbable acting career almost three years ago. Late last year, Berube and his wife Annie uprooted from Tucson to the Los Angeles area with their twin toddlers; he also has two grown sons. Since the move, Berube has landed more than a dozen roles in mostly independent films as well as a recurring role in an upcoming Oxygen network crime re-enactment show set to debut later this year.
Berube was initially cast as one of several police officers in the video, which they filmed in late February. But producers decided they wanted someone with real police experience to be the lead officer.
"I got bumped up like that and I ended up being the lead police officer for the whole performance," Berube said.
Berube said this wasn't the way he had always dreamed of being involved in the Grammys. He'd always imagined one day being part of the audience since "I can't sing or dance."
"This is still so surreal. I've never even been to the Grammys and I've always kinda wanted to go to be an audience member," he said. "To imagine that I am going to be seen acting on the Grammy stage is mind-boggling. I wish COVID wasn't a thing otherwise this would have been a live performance and I would have loved to experience the power of a live audience."
The Grammys air at 5 p.m. Tucson time Sunday, March 14, on KOLD Channel 13.
