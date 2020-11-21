Arizona artists bring creative works to Tubac Presidio State Historic Park

Tubac Presidio State Historic Park is hosting its first-ever outdoor art exhibition with pieces by Arizona artists that touch on history, environmental issues, sustainability, climate change, naturalism and the use of native plants.
“The Exuberance!: An Artistic and Botanic Experience” is open now through April 30, with approximately 45 pieces created by 25 artists, six of which are considered “major pieces” due to their size and complexity.
“We’re really excited about this exhibit because it will feature several artists that are new to Tubac art exhibits in addition to artists that are well known from the area,” said Myrna York, The Exuberance! exhibit curator. “This allows Tubac Presidio State Historic Park’s visitors to experience a wider diversity of art and enhances Tubac’s brand as a destination for artists.”
York said many of the artists, who typically paint on paper or canvas, welcomed the challenge to create art in 3D that would be exposed to varying weather conditions.
“Some do not consider themselves artists but are true lovers of art and the outdoors. So the blending of the two makes a very unique and exciting show,” she said.
For Shannon Stone, Tubac Presidio State Historic Park director, the exhibition provided another opportunity.
“It’s also a new and inviting way for visitors to experience the park, and we hope it will draw both new and previous visitors,” she said.
Free guided tours, called Garden Crawls, are also planned and will include a few of the artists who will describe their pieces and the inspiration for them.
The exhibition is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday, with the price of admission — $7 for ages 14 and up; $2 for ages 7-13; free for ages 0-6.
Upcoming Garden Crawls are scheduled for Dec. 13, Jan. 3 and Jan. 17 at 11 a.m.
For a list of participating artists, a schedule of events or to register for a Garden Crawl, go to tubacpresidio.org/exuberance-experience.
All of the pieces will be available in an online auction that will be held April 10-17.
