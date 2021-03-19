Arizona Early Music brings a little song and dance to your Sunday

After a year of cancellations and postponements, Arizona Early Music Society is giving music fans a reason to celebrate this weekend when it hosts the Brooklyn early music group Alkemie in a streamed concert.

The event, though, is more of a celebration than a concert. In addition to Alkemie’s five musicians playing medieval instruments including a gothic harp, violin, recorder and percussion, the group is mixing in a little dancing for “Sweet Friendship: Courtly Songs & Dances,” a concert of 15th century French and Italian music.

The vocal and instrumental group, which was founded in 2013, will perform dance and vocal works from the 15th century French Loire Valley chansonniers, and new tunes by band member Niccolo Seligmann, who in addition to playing percussion and vieles is a composer and arranger.

The concert, which will begin streaming at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 21, on the AEMS site azearlymusic.org, will include choreography and vocals.

Alkemie was supposed to perform on Feb. 14. The rescheduled concert will be online through March 28.