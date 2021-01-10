Arizona Friends of Chamber Music hosts virtual world premier of 'New Addresses'

“New Addresses” is the latest of those commissions, done in partnership with Friends of Chamber Music Denver and Boston’s Ashmont Hill Chamber Music.

In a note posted on Arizona Friends’ website, Cerrone said his three-movement work was inspired by a collection of poetry by Kenneth Koch of the New York School that are addressed to a specific person or object.

“Each of the three interconnected movements in ‘New Addresses’ (is) inspired by one of the poems from the eponymous collection,” Cerrone wrote. “The first, ‘To Breath,’ features the insisting chuffing of the flutist. The second, ‘To My Heart at the Close of Day,’ evokes, via a long violin solo, the protagonist’s melancholic mood at dusk. And the last, ‘To ‘Yes,’ is a rhythmic, energetic march that insists — affirmatively — on the same note.”

The 37-year-old composer, who lives in Brooklyn, New York, dedicated the piece to Hub.

Cerrone was a Pulitzer Prize finalist in 2014 for his first opera, “Invisible Cities.” He has written two more operas, but he is mostly known for his wide-ranging catalogue of orchestra, vocal and chamber music works that go back to 2006 when he was still a student.