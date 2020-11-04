Arizona Friends virtual season underway; recital Saturday features string trio

Arizona Friends of Chamber Music kicks off a three-week run of virtual concerts beginning Saturday, Nov. 7, with the string trio of Tim Kantor, Michelle Abraham and Nicholas Mariscal.

The trio will pay homage to Beethoven in a concert that includes Haydn's String Trio in E flat Major and Duo for Violin and Cello by the young New York Baroque-style composer Jessie Montgomery.

The friends, which announced in mid-August that they were taking their 2020-21 season online in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, will stream the concert beginning at 5:45 p.m. Saturday.

Admission is free to see the Tucson-based trio — violinists Kantor, who teaches at the University of Arizona Fred Fox School of Music, and Abraham, Tucson Symphony Orchestra's associate concertmaster, and cellist Mariscal, who was recently named assistant principal cello of the Milwaukee Symphony.

The concert will stream on Arizona Friends website, arizonachambermusic.org