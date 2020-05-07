Arizona Theatre Company to present live reading of 'The White Chip'

If there is an upside to social distancing, it’s this: Some theater we did not have a chance to see is now available virtually.
And that includes “The White Chip.” Written by Sean Daniels, Arizona Theatre Company’s artistic director, the play made its off-Broadway debut last fall and received impressive reviews.
On Monday, May 11, ATC will present a live reading of the play performed by the New York actors.
The play is packed with humor yet is a poignant story about Daniels' own journey to sobriety. And the actors embraced the material with integrity and abundant talent.
The reading will be at 5 p.m. on ATC’s Facebook page (facebook.com/ArizonaTheatreCompany) and its Youtube channel (youtube.com/user/arizonatheatreco).
It’s free, but donations to ATC are welcomed.
