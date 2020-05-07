Arizona Theatre Company to present live reading of 'The White Chip'

Genesis Oliver Joe Tapper and Finnerty Steeves in "The White Chip." 

 Carol Rosegg

If there is an upside to social distancing, it’s this: Some theater we did not have a chance to see is now available virtually.

And that includes “The White Chip.” Written by Sean Daniels, Arizona Theatre Company’s artistic director, the play made its off-Broadway debut last fall and received impressive reviews.

On Monday, May 11, ATC will present a live reading of the play performed by the New York actors.

The play is packed with humor yet is a poignant story about Daniels' own journey to sobriety. And the actors embraced the material with integrity and abundant talent.

The reading will be at 5 p.m. on ATC’s Facebook page (facebook.com/ArizonaTheatreCompany) and its Youtube channel (youtube.com/user/arizonatheatreco).

It’s free, but donations to ATC are welcomed.

