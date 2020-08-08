You have permission to edit this article.
Ballet Tucson suspends 2020 season, launches funding campaign

Donations to Ballet Tucson are being matched during a $100,000 short-term fundraising drive.

 Ed Flores

Ballet Tucson is canceling its 2020 performances, joining performing arts companies impacted by COVID-19 across the globe.

With the health and safety of the dancers, staff and audience members in mind, the decision to suspend performances for the year places the company in a precarious financial position.

“The loss is critical,” said Jim Allen, Ballet Tucson board president. “The majority of our budget comes from earned income such as tickets and special events, so the complete loss of this revenue has been overwhelming.”

Ballet Tucson is taking advantage of government assistance through the CARES Act, grants, and support from the Tucson community, the company said in a news release.

It has also a launched a challenge grant with the support of Larry and Florence Adamson, who are providing interim funding through the initiative.

For every dollar donated by the Tucson community, the Adamsons will match that gift with another dollar. The $100,000 emergency short-term fundraising campaign will allow for immediate continued basic operations and essential planning for a season relaunch in 2021.

For more information on the grant challenge, go to ballettucson.org.

Concerned about COVID-19?

