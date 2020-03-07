Ballet Tucson wraps up 34th season with Dance & Dessert event

Ballet Tucson is wrapping up its 34th season with its annual Dance & Dessert event.
The event will feature an eclectic array of ballets, to be followed by a gourmet dessert tasting at the end of each of the four planned performances, starting Friday, March 13, through Sunday, March 15, at the Stevie Eller Dance Theatre, 1713 E. University Blvd.
The dance company will premiere George Balanchine’s neo-classical ballet Concerto Barocco with special permission by the New York City Ballet. Concerto Barocco is the dance visualization of Johann Sebastian Bach’s Concerto in D Minor for Two Violins.
The concert also includes Ballet Master Daniel Precup’s Greek legend ballet Gemini. Gemini is the dance adaptation of the legend of twins Castor and Pollux, and the story of the formation of the constellation of the same name. Principal dancers Jenna Johnson, Vasily Boldin and new company member Charles Clark star in this restaging of Precup’s full company work.
Ballet Tucson will also perform La Terre Vue du Ciel or Earth from Above, created by Jennifer Holoubek — the first-place “Footprints at the Fox” emerging choreography winner. The work features striking images and contemporary dance-style movements, showcasing a large ensemble of company dancers.
Shows are scheduled for:
- Friday, March 13, at 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, March 14, at 2 and 7:30 p.m.
- Sunday, March 15, at 1 p.m.
Tickets are $45 for general admission; $40 for seniors, students and military; and $35 for groups of 10 or more.
For more information, go to ballettucson.org.