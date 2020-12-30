Batch strives to reach 500 whiskey offerings for its fifth anniversary

On Friday, Jan. 1, Ronnie Spece will achieve two milestones through his downtown whiskey and doughnut bar, Batch: Five years in business and more than 500 unique whiskey selections available for drinking.

Spece just has to keep his doors open to reach the five-year goal.

And he was pretty close to 500 bottles already when he spoke to the Star a couple of weeks ago.

“We have 492 and I just ordered a couple of new ones,” he said. “We will 100% reach 500. It is very attainable.”

Spece doesn’t consider himself an expert. Just a fan, an aficionado. His vast in-store selection reflects his enthusiasm for the distilled beverage and his willingness to share that enthusiasm with Southern Arizona’s whiskey drinking community.

On the backlit shelves behind Batch’s bar top, you can find 130 bourbons, 100 Scotches, and 50 rye whiskey options among other tastes, with selections from as far away as Japan, Ireland, India and Mexico.

Some are industry standards that you can pick up at most any bar in town. Others are harder to come by.

Spece points to his Buffalo Trace, Old Fashioned Copper bourbon whiskey, distilled in 1994.