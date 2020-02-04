'Book of Mormon' returns to Tucson

“The Book of Mormon,” a satirical look at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, returns to Tucson Tuesday, Feb. 11-Feb. 16, courtesy of Broadway in Tucson.
The production, penned by “South Park” creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone and “Avenue Q” co-creator Robert Lopez, opened on Broadway in 2011 and was an instant hit, winning nine Tony Awards and a Grammy for best musical theater album.
It has grossed more than $500 million since its debut, making it one of the most successful musicals of all time, according to the theater publication, Playbill.
“The Book of Mormon” tells the story of two Mormon missionaries as they try to convert the people in a remote Ugandan village.
Showtimes at Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd. on the University of Arizona campus, are at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, through Thursday, Feb. 13; 8 p.m. Feb. 14; 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Feb. 15; and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 16.
Tickets are $35-$140 through ticketmaster.com.