Brian Lopez plays UA Presents Tucson Studio concert

Brian Lopez is taking the UA Presents virtual stage on Thursday, Sept. 17, as part of the University of Arizona arts presenter's Tucson Studio series spotlighting local musicians.
Lopez, a driving force in Tucson's cumbia/desert rock scene with his band XIXA and as a solo artist, filmed his performance from the lush courtyard of downtown's LaCo, formerly La Cocina. The concert will be broadcast at 6 p.m. on Tucson Studio's site or UA Presents YouTube channel, where you can watch previous Tucson Studio concerts.
UA Presents launched the weekly concert series in May, hosting local musicians in outdoor settings including the Tucson Desert Botanical Gardens.
During Thursday's concert, Lopez is accepting virtual tips through his Venmo (@brianlopez83) to help fund his fourth solo studio album, which he plans to begin working on on Oct. 1. Lopez plans to record the album in his Dust & Stone Recording Studio, working with local musicians, a local sound engineer and a local producer. The plan is to have the album completed in two weeks.
