Buy books by the box at this Oro Valley library fundraiser

Friends of the Oro Valley Public Library will be holding a “Buy a Box of Books” sale, Nov. 12-14 in lieu of their twice-annual book sale event.

 Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star 2012

You can build your home library and expand your mind while helping out a good cause in Oro Valley, Nov. 12-14.

Friends of Oro Valley Public Library will be holding a “Buy a Box of Books” sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. all three days as a way to raise funds for the town’s library at 1305 W. Naranja Drive.

The box sale, which will take place on the open patio at the library, will be held in lieu of the group’s regular, twice-annual book sales, both of which had been put on hold, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Boxes will be divided by category, and will be priced at $15 per box.

Masks and social distancing will be required. For more information, visit facebook.com/fovpl online.

Contact reporter Gerald M. Gay at ggay@tucson.com.

"Miracle Mile" by Connie Brannock

