031920-cal-ava

The AVA at Casino del Sol will reschedule several concerts that were kickoffs to its 2020 concert series.

The moves come in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has led to cancellations and venues closing throughout Tucson and the country .

The AVA’s April 18 series opener with Voz De Mando, Ana Barbara, Chiquis and Enigma Norteno has been rescheduled for Sept. 5.

If you bought tickets using a credit card your refund will be automatic.

Tickets for the new date go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 21.

No new date has been set for ZZ Top, which was set to appear at the AVA on April 24.

Fans can hold onto their original tickets, which will be good for the rescheduled show, or request a refund by emailing refunds@avaconcerts.com with your order number and name of the person who purchased the tickets.

Cash refunds are available at the Casino del Sol gift shop, 5655 W. Valencia Road.

