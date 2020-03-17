Catch free live concerts featuring Tucson musicians while on quarantine

Tucsonans stuck at home in self-quarantine can watch free concerts from local musicians streamed on Facebook and YouTube all next week.
The nonprofit Startup Tucson is teaming up with Harbor Lighthouse Studios to create “Live from Startup Studios,” a concert series in the same vein as National Public Radio’s Tiny Desk Concerts that will livestream Tucson artists performing each day, from noon-1 p.m., Monday, March 23-March 27.
The concerts, to be held at Startup Tucson’s downtown office, will allow audience members to watch and then, if the mood strikes, donate to the artists themselves or to the Tucson Musicians COVID-19 Relief GoFundMe campaign (gofundme.com/f/tucson-musicians-covid19-relief).
The campaign is designed to help musicians and their families who need food, medicine, childcare and other essentials during these rocky times, according to a Startup Tucson press release. Money is allocated to musicians who go through an application process.
Some of the artists participating in the concert series include, Seanloui, Adam Townsend and Cameron Hood.
“We recognize it is not always easy to ask for financial support, and so it is our hope that this series, which will include interviews and personal stories from local musicians, will not only rally our community to donate, but gently encourage any and all artists who are in need (of help) to submit an application,” Samantha Bounkeua of Harbor Lighthouse Studios, said in the press release.
Visit facebook.com/StartupTucson for more information.