Celebrate the 140th anniversary of the arrival of the Southern Pacific Railroad into Tucson

The Southern Arizona Transportation Museum is postponing its annual Family Fun Jubilee at the depot, originally scheduled for Saturday, March 21.
The Museum will be celebrating its 15th anniversary as well as the 140th celebration and re-enactment of the arrival of the Southern Pacific Railroad into Tucson on May 9 instead.
The 4th U.S. Cavalry Band will provide entertainment. Also, a craft show will be held and vintage vehicles will be on display.
For more information on the free event, go to tucsonhistoricdepot.org.