Celebrated soprano returns to Tucson for live Song Fest concert

“That will be a ridiculously amazing starter because it’s going to kind of knock people’s socks off from the beginning,” she said, describing the piece as evocative.

“Woman As Artist” follows, including excerpts from Copland’s “Twelve Poems of Emily Dickinson” and “Muse,” featuring works inspired by and dedicated to women including Strauss’s “Cäcilie,” based on a poem 19th century German drama critic and journalist Heinrich Hart wrote for his wife.

The concert ends with “Woman As Patroness,” dedicated to Nadezhda von Meck, a wealthy Russian widow whose financial support single-handedly made Tchaikovsky’s career.

Von Meck, whose railroad tycoon husband died and left her to raise their 11 surviving children — she gave birth to 18 — provided a monthly stipend for the composer and accepted and kept secret his homosexuality at a time when being gay in Russia could be a death sentence.

Tchaikovsky is one of Winters’ favorite composers so she jumps at any chance she gets to sing his music.

“It was this really cool tie-in of me going ‘This woman needs a tribute,’ but also it gave me a reason to sing Tchaikovsky and I always want a reason to sing Tchaikovsky,” Winters said.