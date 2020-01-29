Chiefs, 49er fan groups tap Tucson-area bars for Super Bowl meet ups

Monreal, a fan of the Chiefs since quarterback Joe Montana joined its ranks in 1993, said he regularly gets inquiries through his Facebook page from people visiting Tucson on where they can catch the game.

“We have people coming from Sierra Vista, Oro Valley, Green Valley,” Monreal said. “We get a good turnout.”

Monreal hopes to have fans out in force on Sunday. He is so excited about his Chiefs in the Super Bowl, he drove three hours from Omaha, Neb., where he’s staying on business, to Kansas City over the weekend to pick up Chiefs giveaways for the Home Plate meet on Sunday.

The last time his team won a Super Bowl title was 1970.

“It is so great to know there is actually a solid following for the Chiefs in Tucson,” he said. “I never knew it was so big.”

Closer to downtown, the Tucson Chapter of the NinerEmpire will be setting up camp inside of O’Malleys Bar & Grill, 247 N. Fourth Ave.

Chapter president Bubba Avalos said the group has been gathering at O’Malleys for the last two seasons, after bouncing from bar to bar, places like Maloney’s and the ill-fated Schrier’s Sports Grill on East Sixth Street.