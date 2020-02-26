Collectors find a playground in Tucson toy scene

TMAC had opted to end the long-running event, and Kotler, an attendee of the toy show since its early days, didn’t want to see that happen.

Besides being a toy collector in his own right, Kotler owns Collectors Marketplace in Phoenix and is a partner in several toy shows, including Arizona Toy Con in Glendale and the Game On Expo gaming convention in Phoenix, which brings in an estimated 10,000 people each year.

“For me and a lot of my friends, the Tucson Toy Show has always been one of our favorite shows,” Kotler said. “We were already running events and knew how to do it. We had the infrastructure ready. There wasn’t much burden in taking it over.”

One of the things Kotler loves about the Tucson Toy Show is the variety that’s offered. The event does not specialize in one particular era. Whether you’re looking for cast-iron toys from the turn of the 20th century or the latest Marvel Legends figures, chances are you’ll go home happy.

“You’ll see 20-year-old guys running around looking for stuff and 70-year-old guys running around looking for stuff,” Kotler said. “We make room for all of it.”

Besides the fun factor, the draw of the toy show is pure nostalgia for many.