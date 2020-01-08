Community cohesion is focus of annual Beyond events in Tucson

A year after congressional aide Gabe Zimmerman was killed in a mass shooting outside a Tucson grocery store, his family worked to pay tribute to him with a day of 36 health and outdoors events.

Five others were killed and 13 were wounded in the Jan. 8, 2011, mass shooting at a “Congress On Your Corner” event held by then-U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords.

Now years later, the Beyond Tucson Foundation, with its sponsors Tucson Medical Center and Run Tucson, continues to hold its annual commemorative events, with this year’s happening on Saturday, Jan. 11.

“After the tragedy happened, there was this huge gaping hole,” Beyond’s executive director Michelle Crow says. “Everyone was coming together and being with one another, wanting to support everyone.

“As the anniversary approached, they wanted to do something to try to continue that sense of community cohesion,” she says.

She says there was an “interesting coalition of groups” that emerged, from local nonprofits, land managers, health providers and “groups of people who had never really worked together in the traditional sense.”