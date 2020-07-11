Coronavirus relief fund for Tucson theater artists hits $17K

More than $17,600 has been raised for the Theater Artists Emergency Fund in Tucson and Southern Arizona.
The campaign, launched by the Arizona Daily Star and The Arts Foundation for Tucson and Southern Arizona, is designed to lighten the load for those who have lost income as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
When theaters pulled the curtains down in early March, many workers were left adrift — they lost income and the ability to create the art they are passionate about.
More than 1,000 people in Tucson and Southern Arizona have full- and part-time jobs in the theater industry. Most of those jobs came to a standstill and are not expected to come back at least until September, and possibly not until next year. Workers often rely on second and third jobs in the service industry, which also have been decimated.
The fund’s goal is to award grants to theater artists, from actors to house managers to box office personnel.
Applications continue to be accepted through July 22, when the campaign will come to a close.
To make a tax-deductible donation or to apply for a grant, go to tucson.com/theaterhelp.
