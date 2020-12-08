COVID-19 hasn't stopped local choirs from celebrating the season

Arizona Repertory Singers, Tucson Girls Chorus and Tucson Masterwork Chorale aren’t letting a worldwide pandemic take the holly jolly out of their holiday traditions.

The choirs this week will go live with virtual versions of their annual holiday concerts, events that early this year, as COVID-19 took hold and changed the world in ways we couldn’t have imagined, seemed beyond impossible.

The choirs in almost all instances had members record their parts individually from their homes and then the videos were edited together into a seamless performance.

Arizona Repertory Singers “Home For the Holidays”

When: Premieres Friday, Dec. 11, and will be available through Dec. 31.

Tickets: $20 a household through arsingers.org, which will send ticket-buyers a link to the online site to watch the concert.

Thirty members of Arizona Repertory Singers have been working on the choir’s holiday concert throughout the fall.