Crooked Tooth Brewing takes Tucson's sour beer game to next level

It will be hard to miss the new addition to Crooked Tooth Brewing’s production line when it lets people drink inside again.

The popular brewery, located in a former mechanic’s shop at 228 E. East Sixth St., recently installed an 11-foot-tall, 1,200-pound wooden vessel known as a foeder (pronounced food-er) in its taproom, right next to the front door.

A foeder is essentially a giant wooden barrel that’s used for fermenting, says Crooked Tooth co-owner Ben Vernon. They are used a lot in wineries and in Europe and only a handful can be found in Arizona breweries.

Crooked Tooth will start by brewing stouts and lagers with the foeder, but will eventually use it to perfect its sour beer program, which is how other breweries, such as Colorado’s New Belgium Brewing and Crooked Stave Artisan Beer Project, use it.

“It will be exciting to watch people walk through the door and see it for the first time,” Vernon said.

Crooked Tooth will use a method known as solera brewing, to create their sours.

Solera brewing calls for only half a batch of fermenting beer to be removed from the foeder, while the other half remains.