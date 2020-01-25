DeGrazia Gallery in the Sun Museum is unveiling two new exhibits, “DeGrazia’s Circus” and “DeGrazia’s Saguaro Harvest.”
“DeGrazia’s Circus” is inspired by Tucson artist’s Ted DeGrazia’s experience living in southern Italy from the ages of 11 to 15, where the Italian circus left a strong impression on him. The exhibit features a selection of paintings created more than 20 years later, including images of circus horses and clowns.
“DeGrazia’s Saguaro Harvest” features depictions of the traditional saguaro harvest of the Tohono O’odham and his use of the iconic cactus as both a regional landscape element, and as an abstracted symbolic design. The exhibit includes a selection of saguaro drawings, paintings and jewelry that spans 25 years of DeGrazia’s career.
Both exhibits will be on display through Sept. 2.
The museum is kicking off the exhibits with an opening reception on Friday, Jan. 31, from 5 to 7 p.m. at 6300 N. Swan Road. The event is free and open to the public.