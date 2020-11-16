Double-bassist/composer makes Tucson debut with Arizona Friends of Chamber Music

Foley and pianist Kelly Lin will perform as part of the Friends’ reimagined digital season. The Friends announced in mid-August that it was postponing its 2020-21 season in response to COVID-19. Instead, it is hosting a number of concerts online including on Dec. 16 with the Juilliard Quartet and a concert Dec. 19 with Pacifica Quartet, two regulars on the Friends stage over the years.

Foley’s concert on Saturday, Nov. 21, will include three of his compositions as well as Bach’s Cello Suite No. 2 in D minor that he arranged for double-bass.

“Bach never wrote double-bass material so I steal,” he said with a laugh, explaining that he plays the Bach Suite up an octave to mimic the higher range of the cello.

In addition to his “Irish Fantasy,” he will perform his newest composition, Etude No. 3 “Lament,” a lyrical work that he wrote last spring during the nationwide pandemic shutdowns. He dedicated the piece, which he says sounds like voices singing, to his bass teacher from high school who died in 2014.