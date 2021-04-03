 Skip to main content
Dove of Peace debuts new Steinway to close out Tucson concert series

Dove of Peace Lutheran Church is wrapping up its virtual concert series with a performance at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 11, with pianist Alexander Tentser.

Tentser, who teaches piano at Pima Community College and is a regular on Tucson stages, will break in the church's newly acquired Steinway Model B piano for the occasion.

Tentser will perform Haydn's Piano Sonata in G minor alongside three works by Greig including "From Days of Youth" and 19th/20th century Russian composer Nikolai Karlovich Medtner's Sonata-Reminiscenza from "Forgotten Melodies."

He closes the recital with Brahms's Variations and Fugue on a Theme by Handel.

The recital, which will be streamed through doveofpeacetucson.org, is the season finale of Dove of Peace's 2020-21 community concert series. Admission is free, but the church accepts donations to benefit local non-profit organizations.

Proceeds from Tentser's concert will benefit the Musicians Relief Fund, established last year by Tucson arts organizer and musician Ben Nisbet and his partners Katie Haverly and Hannah Levin to raise money for musicians impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the pandemic began last spring, musicians of all walks have been sidelined as venues shuttered and gigs were cancelled. A year into the health crisis. venues remain closed, causing financial ruin for many musicians who rely solely on their music to support themselves.

Nisbet and his partners launched the GoFundMe campaign days after the state and county were locked down in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The initial goal was to raise $25,000 to provide grants to professional musicians to pay household or medical bills, childcare, food or support other essential needs.

To date, the effort has raised nearly $40,000 not including a $6,000 donation that didn't go through the GoFundMe website. Nisbet, in a note posted on the crowdsourcing website, said he has distributed more than $39,000 to musicians in need and hopes to raise several thousand more to provide musicians another "stimulus" payment to help make ends meet. 

 Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com. On Twitter @Starburch.

 

Also this week

• Tucson Symphony Orchestra will feature its percussionist Alana Wiesing in concert as part of its TSO Digital Stage series. "Wiesing Plays Bach and More," which includes Bach's Preludio from Violin Partita No. 3 in E major as well as a pair of Wiesing's original compositions — Pair-a-diddle for snare drum solo and "An Alloy of Jingles" for tambourine solo — will premiere at 4 p.m. Friday, April 9, on the TSO website, tucsonsymphony.org

 Coming up: 

• Violist Candice Amato and violinist Joseph Rousos-Hammond team up for Mozart's Duo No. 1 in G Major for violin and viola. "Play Mozart" will stream at 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 13.

• Flutist Dario Brignoli and clarinetist Zachary Warren perform Kaspar Kummer's Duo No. 1 for flute and clarinet at 4 p.m. April 16.

Admission to all TSO Digital Stage performances is free but donations are accepted through the TSO website at tucsonsymphony.org

