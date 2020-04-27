You are the owner of this article.
Drive through this Tucson pop-up sculpture park in May

Hector Ortega's "Symbiotic Entanglement." Sculptures from Ortega and 19 other artists will be on display at Hacienda del Sol Guest ranch through most of May. 

 

 Courtesy SculptureTucson

Large-scale sculptures from 19 local artists will be on display at Hacienda del Sol Guest Ranch, 5501 N. Hacienda del Sol Road, from May 9 to May 31, as part of a pop-up, social distance sculpture park.

Popular names like Barbara Grygutis and Steven Derks will have works placed on Hacienda grounds that can be safely viewed from vehicles passing by.

The exhibition is a collaboration between the guest ranch and SculptureTucson, a nonprofit formed to promote local sculptors with public art projects and workshops.

Art lovers are invited to drive through the Hacienda del Sol parking lot daily between those May dates from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. to check it out. Admission is free.

