Escape coronavirus isolation with a virtual trip to the Tucson Festival of Books

Even though the Tucson Festival of Books was canceled, there’s still a chance to hear from some of your favorite authors.

The festival has created a Facebook Live Author Series, and while you may not see every author you hoped to in person this spring, this certainly takes a little of the sting out of missing the real deal.

On May 20, the bestselling author of “A Dog’s Purpose,” “A Dog’s Way Home” and “A Dog’s Journey,” W. Bruce Cameron will participate in a Facebook Live event at 3 p.m. All three of the titles are now motion pictures. His new book is “A Dog’s Promise.”

Ginger Gaffney will appear in a Facebook Live presentation at 3 p.m. May 27. Gaffney wrote “Half Broke,” and is a top-ranked horse trainer.

Watch the events live at facebook.com/tucsonfestivalofbooks and get information on upcoming events in the series. Past videos from the series are available at facebook.com/tucsonfestivalofbooks/live.

Contact Johanna Eubank at jeubank@tucson.com

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.