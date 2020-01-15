Expect food, drums, fun at annual Tucson Japanese fest

The seventh annual Tucson Japanese Festival is making its return to the Old Pueblo Saturday, Jan. 18.
Sponsored by the Southern Arizona Japanese Cultural Coalition, the festival will take over the Tucson Chinese Cultural Center, 1288 W, River Road, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Attendees can expect a martial arts garden, games and crafts, live entertainment, and, of course, food.
Food vendors include Takoyaki Balls, Sushi Zona, Solid Grindz and Fat Noodle. Free food samples, mochi and green tea, will also be available.
Other vendors at the festival include James Tokishi Photography, Tucson Japanese Language School and Sandyi Oriental Market.
The festival is also offering up gift certificates from Sachiko Sushi, with Sushi Cortaro on River, Takamatsu and Yoshimatsu as door prizes.
Admission is $5 per person. Children ages 5 and under get in for free. Cash is preferred.
Visit southernazjapan.org for the full list of events and food vendors.