Flutists take to Tucson streets for 'Quarantunes' concert

Flutists Christine Harper and Sandy Schwoebel are dusting off their instruments after months of silence to perform what they are calling a “Quarantunes Porch Concert” on Sunday, March 14.

People are invited to listen from their cars parked in front of 925 N. Third Ave. or from the sidewalk — you can bring a lawn chair — as Harper and Schwoebel perform everything from pop songs to Brazilian tunes, light jazz and movie music.

They also will perform the Arizona premieres of Tucson composer Richard White’s “Minute-Tours” and New Jersey composer Ricky Lombardo’s “Hibernation Blues.”

The pair is inviting other local musicians to join them for the final piece, the “Air in D” by Bach, led by special guest conductor Lászlo Veres of the Tucson Pops Orchestra.

The musicians will be socially distanced for that performance, organizers said, and parts will be provided to the musicians, who are asked to bring their own music stands.